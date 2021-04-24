KUWAIT: In continuation of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the digital transformation in the country, and in line with its business strategy to constantly provide the latest digital services to its customers and the public, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, has officially announced the adaptation and utilization of “Kuwait Mobile ID”, a mobile application provided by the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) that provides users with a digital civil ID accredited for identification and digital signature for both government and private sector, for secure authentication of identities at any of its branches, sales channels, online at https://shop.ooredoo.com.kw, or through the MyOoredoo application. Such collaboration positions Ooredoo Kuwait as the first telecom company in the country to adapt this application.

The signing ceremony between Ooredoo and the Public Authority for Civil Information took place last Monday, with the presence of Musaed Al-Asousi – Director General of Public Authority for Civil Information; Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain – CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait; Fadi Kawar – Chief Operating Officer; Mijbil Alayoub – Senior Director, Corporate Communications; Basil Ramadan – Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs; Abdulaziz Al Mufarrej – Senior Specialist, Regulatory Affairs; Fatima Dashti – Senior Manager, Public Relations, Internal Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility; and Nazem Al-Ghabra – Manager, Corporate Communications at Ooredoo Kuwait.

Mansour Al-Methen – Deputy Director General of Information Systems and Technology; Nasser Al-Otaibi – Director of Operations and Technical Support; Muhammad bin Naji – Director of Systems Development; Amina AbdulRahim – Quality Control Supervisor; and Ohoud Al-Asalawi – Document and Information Analyst, were the attended representatives of the Public Authority for Civil Information.

Digital transformation

Babtain said: “Our aim is to reshape the way we deliver services through fostering digital transformation that leads to sustainable growth for the local community and country, economic inclusion, and offering the best digital services to our customers. Through this constructive cooperation, we are fostering innovation and collaboration between the government and private sectors, we are also supporting the government to be digitally maturing and sophisticated leader; that is in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 ‘New Kuwait’.”

Babtain added: “I am humbly proud of this collaboration between Ooredoo Kuwait and the Public Authority for Civil Information, which lead to the implementation of the “Kuwait Mobile ID”. Thank you to all the team members who have worked hand in hand to accomplish this achievement.”

“Today, Ooredoo Kuwait and the Public Authority’s systems are linked together, in which the customers’ certified digital civil ID will be accepted for authorization, e-signatures and other digital services. This digitally sophisticated approach is legally approved and accredited by PACI,” Babtain added.

“We, at Ooredoo Kuwait, have had the proactive vision of supporting every domain of the government to deploy and use the latest technologies in a way that can elevate the service-level standards, enhance and simplify interactions with the public and increase efficiency. Providing distinguished digital services, affirms Ooredoo’s superiority and leadership in the Telecom sector, and strengthens its competitive advantage in the local market,” Babtain concluded.

Digital ID

Meanwhile, Asousi said: “Our cooperation with Ooredoo Kuwait, and the adaptation of the ‘Kuwait Mobile ID’ application, come to ratify the effective partnership with the private sector, especially telecommunications; which we are truly proud of. Hence, the Internet and smart phone applications are core in our life, it also facilitates transactions of all kinds and save time and effort.”

“This collaboration will not be our last, but rather we seek more partnerships with the telecommunications sector, and other sectors that contribute to the betterment of our community, country, and economic. It is an integral part of our efforts to achieve the vision of (New Kuwait 2035) and to enhance the country’s digital transformation process” Asousi added.

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) launched the “Kuwait Mobile ID” app to present users with a secure, mobile-based, and certified digital ID that is capable of identity verification, authentication to online e-services, and applying a trusted digital signature to documents and transactions within government entities and private sector companies. The application is also an ideal way to save effort and time in case they want to obtain official customer data.

It is worth mentioning that the Public Authority for Civil Information has taken into account the ease of installing and operating the “Kuwait Mobile ID” application so that the various segments can use it smoothly and easily, in addition to the availability of all information about it on the authority’s official website www.paci.gov.kw where anyone can browse the site to obtain information on the application, as well as watch an introductory video that explains the steps to register in the application.