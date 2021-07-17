KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, sponsors the Kuwait Rescue Team. The team was greeted by Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, the Chief Executive Officer and Ooredoo Team, who recognized and honored the team for their strenuous efforts in protecting the country and its people.

This hosting came to confirm Ooredoo’s belief in youth and their unwavering role in the development, and prosperity of the State of Kuwait. It goes without saying that Ooredoo has always been one of the first companies in launching and supporting voluntary initiatives in various fields, particularly those that ignite the positive energies of young people and encourage them to participate in charitable activities that serve the country.

The Kuwait Rescue Team is a group of volunteers work hand in hand to preserve the land and coastal environments, support the governmental bodies in emergency cases and natural diseases, as well as protect the people and their property.