KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, was ranked as the first telecom company to adopt the sixth version of the Internet Protocol (IPv6) in Kuwait by the Communications and Information Technology Authority, to be an important factor for the growth and continuity of Internet services and related services provided by Ooredoo Kuwait for its customers, and in response to the growing demand for faster and more efficient communication services in the era of streaming data.

Ooredoo has always been exerting significant efforts to meet the increasing demand on the existing and emerging communication technologies. In doing so, it wants to ensure a better future for the Internet and telecommunication sector in the State of Kuwait and a constant provision of digital services. Hence, the company is adapting the most efficient strategies to adopt the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), which is essential for technological progress and goes in line with the aspiration of Kuwait vision 2035 “New Kuwait”.

Driven by its keenness to lead the digital transformation journey and enrich people’s digital lives, Ooredoo Kuwait extensively uses emerging technologies such as big data, the Internet, cloud services and others. In the age of streaming data, communication between machines, the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) is an important factor in meeting the challenges associated with the fourth generation of Internet Protocol (IPv4), and the growing shortage that has a significant impact on the continuity of service delivery and access in a fast, efficient and better quality for all its users.

Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed his pride of this recognition and said: “Today we live in an era of artificial intelligence, development, growth, digitization and accelerating challenges in the technology sector, which requires us to keep pace with change and overcome all challenges that may hinder individuals from enjoying high quality internet services. These challenges ignite us to continually improve our capabilities and services to provide our customers with the best services”.

From his side, Salim Al-Ozainah, Chairman and CEO at the Communications and Information Technology Authority: “This recognition affirms the Communications and Information Technology Authority towards strengthening the telecom sector in line with the digital transformation, which is the cornerstone of the “New Kuwait 2035″ vision, which aims to develop and promote investment in the communications and information technology sector, the use of modern and innovative technology, and the change of culture, which it would raise the level of efficiency of services provided to citizens and residents alike, and lead the growth and prosperity of our beloved Kuwait”.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

Get in touch:

* Call 131 – Available 24/7

* Visit Ooredoo Website www.ooredoo.com.kw/business

* Follow us on all Social Media Platforms on our official accounts @ooredookuwait

* Follow us on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ooredoo-kuwait-business

* Download MyOoredoo App on Apple Store and Android.