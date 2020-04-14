KUWAIT: Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Mijbil Al-Ayoub, and Head of Government Relations and Public Entities Thamer Al-Tahous, and the Chairman of The Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, Meshal Al-Sayyar and other officials at the headquarters of the Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies.

KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, affirmed its support to the Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, by providing them with the company’s services, during a meeting held last week at the headquarters of the Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies. This is considered to be the most important sector during this crisis and because of its vital role with food safety and security in Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Ooredoo Kuwait, represented by the Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Mijbil Al-Ayoub, and Head of Government Relations and Public Entities Thamer Al-Tahous, and the Chairman of The Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, Meshal Al-Sayyar.

Commenting on details of the meeting and the services provided by Ooredoo, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain stressed Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment and full support of the government during these times. Al-Babtain recognized the great efforts made by the union during this critical time.

Al-Babtain added that Ooredoo’s management has been keen since day one to harness all the company’s capabilities to serve all the concerned sectors in Kuwait, where we had the honor to meet the Chairman of the Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies and his team, and we ensured our full support and commitment”.

Al-Babtain praised the efforts of the volunteer teams that the Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies depended on in organizing all the work in the various cooperative societies in Kuwait during the crisis. We made sure to provide 1500 free SIM cards to these volunteers and all workers in the cooperative sector.”

Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Mijbil Al-Ayoub also confirmed that this initiative is in alignment with the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to support the society at all times throughout the year, and across all sectors. This has been Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategy since day one, and the company is committed to provide the society and the nation with all the support needed under any circumstances.