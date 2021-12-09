KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, commemorates the National Day of the founder of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani, assuming the reins of power at a special celebration held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at ambassador’s residence, in which thousands of high-profile people attended to congratulate Qatari citizens on this special day. The reception was held by the Qatari Embassy and the ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the State of Qatar to the State of Kuwait, Ali Bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud.

Ooredoo is one of the largest leading Qatari communications companies in Kuwait delivering mobile, fixed, broadband Internet and corporate managed services. The reception was attended by Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain – Chief Executive Officer; Fadi Kawar – Chief Finance Officer; Mijbil Alayoub – Senior Director, Corporate Communications; Thamer Altahous – Director, Government and VIP Relations; Nazem Al-Ghabra – Manager, Corporate Communications; Abdullah Grace – Social Media Specialist; Sulaiman Al-Humoud – Senior Manager, Enterprise Value Management; Naser Al-Abdullah – Manager Advertising and Marketing Communications; Fahad AlKandari – Senior Manager Telesales, Customer Care; and Gannas Ali Al-Fajji – Social Media Specialist, Ooredoo Kuwait, where they all congratulated His Excellency the ambassador of Qatar in Kuwait, Ali Bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud.

The celebrations and atmosphere were charged with emotions of patriotism, pride, and national identity. Further, the celebration promoted loyalty, solidarity, unity and history of Qatar, in addition to commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the state and its renaissance and development under the wise leadership.