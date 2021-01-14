KUWAIT: It’s another turning point in the history of Ooredoo Kuwait and Samsung, and no wonder they outperform themselves with every new product and offer they launch. People have their eyes prospecting on the companies’ latest products and offerings, in which both are rewarding their customers in a unique way.

For the first time, Ooredoo Kuwait starts its preorders on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G – which was announced by Samsung live yesterday, Jan 14, 2021 – with limited offer starting today until Jan 23, 2021, customers who preorder any of the latest devices will have the chance to take the full offer details, along with valuable gifts valued KD 92.

Ooredoo Kuwait revolutionized the mobile devices preorder era. For the first time in Kuwait, customers can preorder any of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series 5G devices; Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, on Ooredoo ADD for existing in commitment customers starting from KD 11.

Customers can also purchase any of the latest Galaxy devices with Ooredoo’s 5G Shamel Pro plans starting from KD 26 per month with non-stop local calls and roaming internet, non-stop 5G Internet, and up to KD 320 gifts (devices and digital vouchers). Preorders will be also bundled with free gifts including; Galaxy Buds Pro, or Galaxy Buds live, Galaxy SmartTag, and Samsung care+. Offer is valid until Jan 23, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21 is a 5G flagship series in Samsung Smartphone portfolio. The series includes three models; Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Boasting powerful AI and Samsung’s most advanced pro-grade camera system, brightest screen, and an adaptive display that supports a refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz at Quad HD+ resolution, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G promises to break barriers and deliver new meaning to every user.

The device comes equipped with the same Contour Cut Camera Design, a new quad camera featuring a dual pixel 12MP Ultra wide lens, an improved 108MP wide lens, and the enhanced 108MP sensor with laser auto focus provides 64 times richer color, more than 3 times wider dynamic range. Thanks to the winning combination of Single Take and AI processing, photos and video can be taken and saved at the same time, with snaps captured in 33MP when creating 8K videos.

What’s more, the S Pen* experience synonymous with other products part of the Galaxy Ecosystem has also been brought together with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Users can draw, take notes, and edit their photos using the S Pen, while Wi-Fi 6E delivers up to 4x faster connectivity thanks to expanded Wi-Fi bandwidth for seamless smartphone experiences like never before.

Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Led by our customers’ aspirations, who always demand the best, the latest and most innovative experiences, we have developed unique offerings that add value and innovation to their daily lives.” For preorders, customers can visit any of Ooredoo Kuwait branches, authorized resellers, or online. For more information, visit www.ooredoo.com.kw or call 121.