Ooredoo Kuwait sponsors ‘Digitalizing Strategic Communication’ conference

KUWAIT: Mijbil Al-Ayoub is honored at the conference

KUWAIT: Ooredoo Kuwait, first to launch innovated digital services in Kuwait has recently concluded its sponsorship to the second digital public relations conference and exhibition entitled “Digitalizing Strategic Communication for Confronting Public Relations Crises”, which was held at Kuwait’s National Library last Tuesday under the patronage of the Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohamed Al-Jabri, and the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Integrated Systems for Training and Consultancy Company Sheikha Suhail Al-Sabah and a number of guests from the fields of media and digitalization.



Ooredoo’s sponsorship of this conference confirms its commitment towards leading digital transformation that helps to enrich the lives of all the individuals in the community, while believing in the importance of keeping up to date with the latest developments in the industry of communications technology.



During his speech, Ooredoo Kuwait’s Senior Director of Corporate Communication Mijbil Al-Ayoub said that, “I am pleased to be with you today at this conference that with the attendance of a unique group unique group of experts in the field of Public Relations and digitalization. We would like to announce that Ooredoo has launched many digital services aimed at creating a thriving environment for digital intellect. We are constantly striving to maintain our reputable brand image at a time where fake news and electronic attacks on social media are spreading rapidly. We are also proud to have cooperated with various ministries and government entities by supporting them with helping them to send awareness and warning messages to stop any crises that may face our dear country, such as the rain crisis that took place last year, in which we have sent awareness and warning text messages to citizens and residents in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and Civil Defense.”



Ayoub added: “Our sponsorship of this conference confirms our commitment to provide full support to all entities and sectors that help in developing new systems that support these developments, pushing a new generation of young entrepreneurs to grow towards more success in innovating everything new in this sector.”