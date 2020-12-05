KUWAIT: Abdulaziz Al-Yaqoub, Mohammed Al-Mesbah and Fadi Qawar.

KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, has released a new song dedicated to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulating him on his new role. The song represents the feeling of passionate love and devotion one has to a homeland and delivers a sense of belonging, highlighting a spirit of unity. Indeed, Ooredoo Kuwait succeeded in developing the spirit of patriotism and creating an enthusiastic feeling through the song’s infrastructure, music, and lyrics.

The passionate song was performed by Mohammad Al-Mesbah, written by Abdulaziz Al-Abkl, composed by the talented Mohammad Hamam, and produced and executed by Senyar Group. Hence, Ooredoo Kuwait has worked on the song for the past few months, to be the first telecom company that congratulates His Highness the Amir on his new leading role.

“The patriotic song expresses national pride and is a critical part of Ooredoo’s social responsibility towards the local society. More and above, the lyrics of the song deliver a shared sense of national identity and nostalgic nationalism, highlighting the Amir’s humility and closeness to the people of Kuwait,” said Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Kuwait.

He added: “I take this opportunity to personally congratulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah wishing him the utmost success in leading the country towards stability and prosperity.” Through this patriotic song and its rich content, Ooredoo Kuwait inspires feelings of pride and pays tribute to Kuwait in so many unique ways.

On top of that, Ooredoo Tower lights up in a distinctive classy style in tribute to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The building was illuminated with a smiling picture of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf.