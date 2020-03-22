Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms full support to govt

Ooredoo headquarters.

KUWAIT: Ooredoo Kuwait; the first to launch innovative digital services in Kuwait has reaffirmed its full support of the government and its entities in light of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country and to ensure that customers are staying home as per Government directives. The company reaffirmed its support during a meeting held with Salem Al-Uthainah – Director General of Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) and the Chief Executive Officers of the three telecommunication companies in Kuwait.

Fadi Kawar, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait expressed his thanks to Uthainah and the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority for their cooperation and for providing the telecommunication companies with extra bandwidth and services. Ooredoo Kuwait will provide customers with free 5GB internet and free calls for one month starting on Sunday March 22, 2020.

Kawar asserted Ooredoo Kuwait’s firm commitment to consistently be present at the forefront of all emergency situations in Kuwait. Kawar stated “We continuously seek to fulfill the needs of our customers, and being online and staying connected at all times remains essentially important to all our customers. Customers expect uninterrupted connection and strong network coverage while staying indoors as directed by the government. Ooredoo is always evaluating peak internet data usage these days to stay ahead of that demand.”

It is worth mentioning that Ooredoo Kuwait recently gifted its customers in Ministries and Governmental Organizations which include the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, Civil Defense, Kuwait Police, Kuwait Airways and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation free internet valid throughout the month of March in appreciation for their great efforts during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country.

Ooredoo Kuwait also launched its ‘Be Safe. Be Home. Be Online’ campaign, featuring an array of digital offers and services designed to support customers and to ensure they are well connected and informed during the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The digital offers and services provided by Ooredoo Kuwait include subscription to any Ooredoo Surprise offer on My Ooredoo App, enjoying the best music, series, movies, and games, recharging online, joining ANA and free SIM delivery to customers’ doorsteps, and amazing benefits from Shamel. Customers can also view Ooredoo’s services as well as exclusive offers and their subscription data online through the MyOoredoo application and the Company website Ooredoo.com.kw in addition to contacting our call center through 121 around the clock for all enquiries and services.

Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its keenness to adhere to all instructions issued by the official authorities in Kuwait related to the current situation, confirming its cooperation and its complete readiness to implement the procedures followed in this regard during the coming period.