KUWAIT: The COVID-19 pandemic calls for a prompt response from all sectors, corporates, and organizations to retain the country’s economy, save the public’s health and welfare, and maintain a safe world free of disease. For Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, there is one way to ensure sustaining the national economy and maintaining the community’s welfare, which is mobilizing all the needed resources and capabilities to assist the governmental bodies in the country in the battle against COVID-19.

Ooredoo Kuwait has launched a vaccination campaign for its employees against the COVID-19 and in association with the Ministry of Health (MoH). The campaign is the largest of its kind in the private sector in the country. Ooredoo was keen to organize the vaccination process for more than 1,000 employees who work in different departments within the organization, which was held yesterday at Ooredoo Tower. Hence, the vaccination process was carried out within the highest standards of accuracy, in order to ensure the safety and comfort of all those who participated in the process, including workers in the Ministry of Health and employees.

Commenting on vaccination campaign, Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “The goal of this vaccination campaign is to preserve the health and safety of our employees and customers, create a healthy work environment that increases productivity and preserves public health, and support the government’s efforts to reduce the spread of the epidemic and expand the base of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the frontline workers, especially the medical staff, for their efforts and dedication throughout the past months, and I would also like to thank Kuwait’s Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, and the undersecretary at Kuwait’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustafa Reda, for their leadership in taking serious steps in saving the public’s health and building a healthier and safer world,” Babtain added.

It is worth noting that Ooredoo Kuwait is still offering three months free of charge to all its customers -with post-paid subscriptions- who have had the COVID-19 vaccine. Hence, in its efforts to promote vaccination against COVID-19, Ooredoo Kuwait supported the governmental bodies in the country by providing them with the latest digital solutions and services, along with hundreds of smart devices.