KUWAIT: With Ramadan approaching; and in continuation of its efforts in alleviating the suffering of the needy families, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, in cooperation with Al-Najat Charity, a pioneering non-governmental organization in charitable work in Kuwait, launched the largest humanitarian campaign as part of their community service projects, in which they will be distributing food baskets throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

This humanitarian initiative is at the forefront of the various charitable initiatives and activities that the company will undertake throughout the month, hence, the tough times the world is still living with the COVID-19 pandemic continuation, which requires concerted efforts by everyone to work towards one cause -helping those in need and better serve the community, not only during Ramadan, but also beyond that.

Doing of good deeds

This Ramadan, Ooredoo Kuwait has been keen on strengthening its partnership with one of the leading charity societies in the State of Kuwait, Al-Najat Charity. Ooredoo Kuwait’s volunteers and Al-Najat Charity team members will be distributing the food baskets throughout Ramadan and all over Kuwait. Each basket contains essential food items such as; rice, sugar, flour, oil, milk, dates and more, hence, each food basket worth of 30 KD and consists of food items enough for a family consisting of 5-7 members.

Corporate responsibility

Commenting on this humanitarian initiative, Fatima Dashti, Senior Manager, Public Relations, Internal Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Ooredoo Kuwait, affirmed that the company has always provided humanitarian and community support and continues its efforts in the charitable field during the month of Ramadan every year and this year. Fatima said: “During the holy month of Ramadan, we intensify our humanitarian activities to serve the community members. Thus, we organize and support many initiatives as part of our social responsibility program that urges everyone on doing good deeds, as being charitable to others is always a fulfilling and spiritually uplifting experience.”

Dashti also praised the efforts of the Al-Najat Charity in this regard, and said: “I extend my appreciation to all the employees of the Al-Najat Charity, the pioneers of charitable work in Kuwait. Today, Ooredoo is proud to implement such initiatives in cooperation with them, which is dedicated to implementing humanitarian and development programs that aim to support and develop the local and international societies around the world.”

Supporting health sector

With the continuation of the pandemic, and in light of the efforts of the Ministry of Health in Kuwait; urging vaccination for all citizens and residents, Ooredoo Kuwait provides all the needed support to the Ministry of Health, especially for workers at the Kuwait Vaccination Center, by providing all the required technological solutions to ensure the smoothness and completion of the vaccination process.

Awareness campaign

Ooredoo Kuwait will also launch an advertising awareness campaign during the holy month of Ramadan that will highlight the fact that the Internet can be a powerful and useful tool when used in the right way, and it is the responsibility of all of us to make the Internet community a better place and create a safer digital world for ourselves and others.

The campaign aims to encourage community members to adopt strategies that make the Internet a platform that allows everyone to share their ideas freely and respectfully and encourages creative thinking so that everyone can better enjoy the Internet. The campaign will inspire people to give the Internet a better future, by making them realize that the Internet is our collective responsibility, and our child.