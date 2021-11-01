KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, constantly strives to spread and strengthen health awareness. Thus, after its sponsorship, Ooredoo Kuwait honored all winners of the ‘Flying Start Triathlon 2021’ which was held last Saturday, October 30th, 2021 in Al-Kout. This step came as a testament to its support of youth, athletes and national talents which also goes in line with its core values and its year-round social responsibility strategy.

Flying Start Triathlon is an annual triathlon based in the State of Kuwait and it’s one of the oldest races to take place in the region, the race included swimming, biking and running which is divided into three categories: Super Sprint, Sprint, and Olympic. Hence, the importance of these sporting events lies in encouraging the spirit of friendly competition, instilling sportsmanship and raising the level of health awareness for a better life. The role of Ooredoo in supporting such events targeting the youth category was also highlighted to support and incubate the diverse sports talents.

Commenting on the triathlon, Mijbil Al-Ayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “For the past four years, Ooredoo Kuwait and Suffix walked together step by step, and year after year, to organize this triathlon race that welcomes triathletes of all levels from all over the world. Today and as every year, we take pride in sponsoring this annual social event the ‘Flying Start Triathlon 2021’ with sporting and health goals. The event witnessed a huge turnout and participation from different ages, groups and nationalities. We will continue to support such talents for a better health and better life.”

During the event, Ayoub was honored on behalf of Ooredoo Kuwait for their support and sponsorship of the Flying Start Triathlon 2021 by Ahmed Al-Majed, General Manager of Suffix, who said: “The race achieved the desired results and gained the admiration of the participants, triathletes and the public in general. I would like to thank all the supporting companies that had a hand in making it one of the best races in Kuwait and the Middle East, and I would also like to thank Ooredoo Kuwait for its continuous support of our various sports events and local talents.”

The Flying Start Triathlon welcomes athletes from various countries within the GCC and the world. Al-Kout served as the host location for the triathlon. It accepts registrations by individuals and teams. Teams can compete only in the Sprint and Olympic categories and must have a minimum of two and a maximum of three athletes.