KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, affirmed its full support of the government in cooperation with Al-Rahma International Charity by gifting SIM cards which include free internet and free calls to citizens returning to Kuwait on repatriation flights to use during the medical quarantine period.

This initiative stems from the company’s corporate social responsibility and a continuation of its efforts during the COVID-19 situation and its commitment to supporting the government and its entities. The free SIM cards were distributed at Kuwait International Airport by members of Ooredoo Kuwait’s team which included Chief Business Officer, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Mijbil Al-Ayoub, CSR and Sponsorships Manager, Mohammad Mirza, and Head of the Volunteer Unit at Al-Rahma International Charity, Abdulla Waleed Al-Muthin.

Commenting on this initiative, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain stressed Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment and full support of the government during these times. Al-Babtain recognized the great efforts made by the Kuwaiti Government and its entities in Kuwait’s largest repatriation operation in the country’s history. Al-Babtain further added, “We are proud to utilize our resources and support the Government in their battle against COVID-19 as this is our way of giving back to our beloved Kuwait”.

Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Mijbil Al-Ayoub noted that this initiative is in alignment with the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to support the society at all times throughout the year, and across all sectors. This has been Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategy since day one, and the company is committed to provide society and the nation with all the support needed under any circumstances.

It is worth mentioning that Ooredoo Kuwait has reaffirmed its full support of the Government and its entities in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country through an array of initiative while ensuring that customers are staying home as per Government directives. The company reaffirmed its support by collaborating with the Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) by providing customers with free 5GB internet and free calls for one month.

At the beginning of the outbreak, the company gifted its customers in Ministries and Governmental Organizations which include the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, Civil Defense, Kuwait Police, Kuwait Airways and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation free internet valid throughout the month of March in appreciation for their great efforts during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country.

Ooredoo Kuwait also provided its services to the Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies and to the General Directorate of Civil Defense. And under the umbrella of Corporate Social Responsibility, Ooredoo Kuwait gifted all mothers under health quarantine and the medical staff treating them at Sheikh Jaber Hospital on the occasion of Mother’s Day; in addition to gifting all patients under health quarantine and the staff treating them at Aqua Marine Resort, Sea Shell Resort, and Khalifa Resort. This included staff from the Ministry of Health, Council of Ministers, and the Red Crescent Society.

Ooredoo Kuwait has recently launched the ProPing Online Gaming Tournament, in which gaming enthusiasts compete in the online game ‘Call of Duty- Modern Warfare’ from their homes in a purely digital environment. The tournament is aligned with the company’s ‘Be Safe. Be Home. Be Online’ campaign. The campaign features an array of digital offers and services designed to support customers and to ensure they are well connected and informed during the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The digital offers and services provided by Ooredoo Kuwait include subscription to any Ooredoo Surprise offer on My Ooredoo App, enjoying the best music, series, movies, and games, recharging online, joining ANA and free SIM delivery to customers’ doorsteps, and amazing benefits from Shamel. Customers can also view Ooredoo’s services as well as exclusive offers and their subscription data online through the MyOoredoo application and the Company website Ooredoo.com.kw in addition to contacting our call center through 121 around the clock for all enquiries and services.

Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its keenness to adhere to all instructions issued by the official authorities in Kuwait related to the current situation, confirming its cooperation and its complete readiness to implement the procedures followed in this regard during the coming period.