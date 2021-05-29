KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, organized a two-day course for heart saver first aid, CPR and cardiac shock (AED) in association with Dasman Diabetes Institute. The course aimed to provide training for employees on how to react and respond to medical emergencies at work, and consisted of 10 employees from different departments who undergo intense training that covered various topics including: First Aid basics, medical and injury emergencies, environmental emergencies, adult CPR and AED use, adult and child choking, in addition to other aspects and details related to the course.

At the end of the course, all participants obtained a certificate from Dasman Diabetes Institute and a license from the American Heart Association valid for two-years. Ooredoo Kuwait constantly strives to improve its employees’ health and safety by providing trainings and development programs that are in line with the company’s wellness strategy.

Commenting on this occasion, Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Such training courses that aim to provide the knowledge, educate and improve the skills of our employees that may help save a life; fall under the umbrella of Ooredoo Kuwait’s wellness and social responsibility strategy”.

“As one family, we are always keen on encouraging our employees to look after each other, and interfere when needed to save a life,” Alayoub added. It is worth noting that the mission of the Dasman Diabetes Institute is to combat the diabetes epidemic in the State of Kuwait by focusing on diabetes, research, integrated prevention, training, education and treatment.