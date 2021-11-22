KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, organized a special event last week at the Marina Hotel Kuwait to celebrate all achievements of the year 2021 and employees. The event was attended by Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, the company’s employees and the directors from all departments.

During the event, Babtain highlighted the company’s vision, goals and aspirations for achieving more success and milestones in the future. The event also included a series of effective activities and games that would achieve the desired effect to bring the employees to a dynamic stage of harmony among each other and strengthen the team spirit.

Babtain also stressed on the need to share the company’s plans and strategies with the employees and meet with them on a regular basis, as they are one of the most important assets of the company and the main driver of the company’s operations.