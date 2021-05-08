KUWAIT: In continuation of its efforts on the humanitarian level during Ramadan, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, continues supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by Al-Najat Charity Society during the last ten days of the holy month.

Fatima Dashti, Senior Manager, Public Relations, Internal Communications and Social Responsibility at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “What distinguishes Al-Najat Charity Society, is its diversification of its humanitarian projects and initiatives it launches, which serves a large segment of the needy inside and outside Kuwait, which comes under the umbrella of Ooredoo Kuwait’s social responsibility strategy. The strategy has the goal of promoting the culture of giving among the community, supporting the needy families and enhance the company’s pioneering role toward community supporting.”

From his side, Omar Thuwaini, Head of Resources, Public Relations and Media Sector at Al-Najat Charity Society, said: “During the last ten days of Ramadan, we usually intensify our charitable campaigns. The first campaign was launched on the night of Ramadan 21st under the name of ‘Teach me Islam’ which aims to educate 4,000 converters the principles of Islam, Arabic – language of the holy Quran – , sharia sciences and Islamic studies.”

“On Tuesday, the night of Ramadan 23rd, Al-Najat Charity Society also launched its ‘Kuwait Humanitarian Village in Chad’ under the slogan ‘Your righteous deeds will pay off’, as we aspire to establish an integrated village that includes all the basic facilities and provide a decent life for the needy families,” Thuwaini added.

Thuwaini continued: “Next Thursday, Ramadan 25, we will launch our orphan sponsorship campaign, a highly rewarding deed in Islam. The campaign will continue for three days, and the monthly sponsorship cost is KWD 15. A sponsor’s support helps cover essential needs, such as food, clothing, health care, or education. Through this initiative, we aim to sponsor 350 orphans in various poor countries.”

As part of Al-Najat Charity Society group of initiatives during the last ten days of Ramadan, the charity will also be launching another campaign on Monday, Ramadan 29th. The campaign aims to offer young children and youth who have lost any parts of their bodies like an arm or leg in result of wars and accidents, with artificial limb. The charity also aims through this humanitarian initiative, to change their reality and inspire them to rely on themselves in performing daily activities such as walking, eating, or dressing.

Thuwaini extended his thanks to Ooredoo Kuwait, appreciating its cooperation and continues support for charitable projects, campaigns and activities, stressing that this distinguished partnership effectively contributes to improving the lives of thousands of needy families inside and outside Kuwait.