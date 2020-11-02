Ooredoo, CAF Café promote breast cancer awareness

Mijbil Alayoub

KUWAIT: As part of its continues corporate social responsibility initiatives, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, partnered with CAF Café, a socially driven company that captivates the art of social interaction through its community, have honored the breast cancer awareness month by distributing complimentary coffee all day long for customers who visited CAF Café Crystal Tower branch on October 22, 2020.

Pink stands for strong, accordingly, pink coffee sleeves with inspirational quotes were distributed with every coffee offered by CAF Café team to draw attention to early screening and commemorate this special month. "Until today, breast cancer is proven to be one of the leading causes of death.

Thus, and as community supporters, it falls under our responsibility to remind women and men to do regular screening, checkups, and increase their awareness level about its symptoms and causes” said Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications – Ooredoo Kuwait.