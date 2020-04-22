KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, Ooredoo announced that registration is now opened for the second annual ProPing Online Gaming Tournament, in collaboration with Blink Kuwait, the professional Esport organizer, and leader in the PC & console gaming business in Kuwait. The tournament will take place virtually on April 26 and 27, and gaming enthusiasts wishing to participate can register by visiting https://www.ooredoo.com.kw/portal/en/tournaments and will be competing in the online game ‘Call of Duty- Modern Warfare’ from their homes.

The tournament will consist of 32 teams made up to 128 players selected from an expected number of 1500 participants who will compete in side tournaments in a purely digital environment. Valuable prizes from Ooredoo, Blink and FASTteleco will be awarded to the winners who will be announced during the tournament.

In addition to the tournament, FASTtelco, a subsidiary of Ooredoo Kuwait and the only provider of ProPing; which is a tailored-made internet service for pro-gamers is launching exclusive new sets of Pro Gaming PCs and gaming accessories bundles in cooperation with Blink, which can be purchased through FASTtelco’s customer service center at 1886666.

FASTtelco will also be providing Shamel Home ProPing packages starting at KD18 per month with tailor-made wireless and fixed internet bundle for pro-gamers, to provide an unparalleled gaming experience are available to be purchased through My Ooredoo App or the MyOoredoo application and the Company website Ooredoo.com.kw.

ProPing Online Gaming Tournament is aligned with the company’s ‘Be Safe. Be Home. Be Online’ campaign, featuring an array of digital offers and services designed to support customers and to ensure they are well connected and informed during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.