Online platform for ‘home quarantine’

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health yesterday launched an online platform to register people who are in home quarantine. Director of Capital Health Zone Dr Afrah Al-Sarraf announced the launch of an online service to register the data of people who are in home quarantine to follow up with them without the need to visit the health centers. This online service was launched for citizens and expatriates to reduce the spread of infection and in line with the ministry’s plan. Dr Sarraf said that the service was applied, and people must register through the website: http://hcarea.com/pa/.

5,000 volunteers registered

KUWAIT: Director of the Training and Volunteer Affairs Department at Ministry of Interior Col Ayad Al-Mutairi said that 5,000 volunteers have registered with the Civil Defense so far. Only Kuwaitis aged 18 years or above are eligible to volunteer.

Passed out person

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior denied social media rumors that the person who was passed out in Al-Andalus Co-Op Society had coronavirus. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was found to have passed out. He had diabetes.

Egyptians in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The Egyptian embassy in Kuwait urged any Egyptian nationals who are on visit visa, tourism visa, or have canceled their residency visa and want to go back to Egypt to contact the embassy via WhatsApp (67614221) or through their official Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/egconskwt/) or by calling the Egyptian consulate: : 25234490 – 25234491 – 25234492.

Bedoon teachers’ salaries

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education announced they will send the overdue salaries for the security workers, correspondents, and bedoon teachers by today. Meanwhile, Kuwait University said it will support all precautionary measures implemented by the Ministry of Health, affirming that it is ready to offer any help when needed.