KUWAIT: After the World Health Organization (WHO) said the effect of the coronavirus on psychological and mental health will be long-term, specialists spoke about the effects the pandemic caused on those who suffered from lockdowns, curfews and isolation of areas. The specialists who were quoted in an Al-Qabas Arabic daily report yesterday said one out of three among those who recovered faced various psychological problems, and some had deformities of the central nervous system (CNS), adding that psychological consultations online doubled during the pandemic.

Psychologist and clinical psychology professor at Kuwait University Dr Nayef Al-Mutawa said during the curfews last year, one out of five persons around the world were affected by mental problems, while one out of three persons who recovered from the coronavirus faced continued nervous and psychological problems.

Psychology consultant, founder and medical director of MindWell Center, and associate professor at the College of Medicine at University of Toronto Dr Mohammad Al-Swaidan said recovered patients suffer from memory difficulties and loss of concentration for one to three months. Kuwait’s Dr Kazem Abul said psychological shocks affect mental health and may cause depression, apprehension and insomnia. He said the individual may become isolated from the family or society, which might increase the risk of psychological symptoms such as obsession.