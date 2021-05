KUWAIT: A boat and a yacht collided near Kubbar Island Friday afternoon, the Fire Force said. Shuaiba and Salmiya Sea Rescue centers responded and found the boat with five persons on board and the yacht that had a family on it. The boat was severely damaged and water was seeping into it, so pumps were used to take the water out while securing the boat. One injured person was transported by the rescue boat and handed to paramedics.