KUWAIT: A man died and three others were injured in an accident reported yesterday at King Fahad Road. Firemen and paramedics rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call reporting a horrific crash on the road in front of Bayan Palace. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while three others were rushed to hospital for treatment, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said in a press statement. An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the accident. KFF had also reported a fatal accident on Sixth Ring Road which left one motorist dead. Firemen used special equipment to cut the wrecked car open and retrieve the victim’s body from the vehicle, KFF noted.

String of fires

In other news, a woman in her 80s was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was rescued from a house fire in Ardhiya. Firemen rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call reporting that a senior citizen and two domestic workers are trapped behind flames and thick smoke. They were able to evacuate the three and hand them over to emergency medical technicians, KFF said. An investigation was opened into the incident.

In the meantime, firemen evacuated a building in Riggae Friday before battling a blaze that erupted on the third floor. One person was treated onsite from smoke inhalation, KFF said, noting that an investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the fire. Furthermore, firemen extinguished a fire reported in a Salmiya hotel on Friday. Two civilians suffered from smoke inhalation as one was treated onsite while the other was taken to hospital, KFF noted.

Alcohol and drugs

Separately, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday that police arrested three people in possession of a large number of alcoholic drinks with the intention to distribute. Detectives had first arrested a person suspected in trading with liquor, and further investigations led to the arrest of his two other accomplices, the ministry explained in a press statement. The three were taken to the proper authorities to face charges.

In a separate case, police arrested two persons in possession of captagon pills with the intention to sell. The two were caught in an ambush while a third suspect managed to escape. A total of 375 drug pills were found with the suspects, in addition to cash which they said was collected from drug sale, the ministry noted in a press release. The suspects were taken to the proper authorities while search is ongoing for their accomplice.