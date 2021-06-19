KUWAIT: An unidentified person died while two others were injured in a massive fire that broke out yesterday morning at a warehouse in Shuwaikh Industrial area, while seven firefighting teams controlled it, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced. The squads arrived from the fire departments of Shuwaikh Industrial, Sabhan, Salmiya, Ardiya and Mina Abdullah, extinguishing the blaze at the warehouse with an area of 10,000 square meters, KFF said in a statement. KFF opened an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, KFF said that an Arab man fell ill while in Failaka Island, and due to weather conditions he was transported aboard a boat and handed to paramedics at Salmiya Fire and Sea Rescue Center.

Separately, Kuwait Customs found 5.4 kilograms of shabu (methamphetamine) in an air cargo shipment that arrived to the country yesterday. Customs officers grew suspicious of five packages that contained 18 boxes of chocolate bars, and found the drugs hidden under the candy when they searched the boxes. An Arab man was arrested after he arrived to claim the shipment, and was taken to the proper authorities for further action, Kuwait General Administration of Customs said in a statement.