KUWAIT: Omani naval ship “Shabab Oman II” docked at Shuwaikh Port yesterday, carrying 28 students from GCC member countries and 16 sisterly and friendly countries. The vessel’s arrival in Kuwait is part of its academic journey of Gulf seaports, ending with participation in the Dubai Expo 2020, bringing with it Oman’s maritime history and present accomplishments. On this occasion, Omani Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Saleh Al-Kharousi said the voyage bears lofty humanitarian goals and contents, and represents the beginning of the ship’s fifth international voyage within the framework of its GCC tour.

Kharousi stressed the depth of relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait, expressing hope that the Shabab Oman II ship will achieve success on this voyage. Kuwait is the ship’s first stop of its journey, which is the fifth since it was launched in 2014 as part of the fleet of the Royal Navy of Oman.

Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the Omani Embassy in Kuwait Hilal Al-Shanfari voiced thanks and appreciation to Kuwait for facilitating and welcoming the arrival of the ship. In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Shanfari expressed his appreciation to all Kuwaiti authorities for preparations for the arrival of Shabab Oman II. Welcoming the vessel’s crew, the Omani diplomat said the ship is considered a message of love, friendship and peace, adding that it will sail on to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and finally Dubai.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the Omani ship portrays the brotherly and historic relations between the brotherly countries of Kuwait and Oman, a senior official of the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said. Ambassador Hamad Al-Meri, assistant foreign minister for GCC affairs, affirmed in a statement to KUNA that the journey was designed to boost cooperation at the cultural and scientific levels. The students on board the ship will visit Kuwait University and Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center. – KUNA