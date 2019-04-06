DEAD SEA, Jordan: Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah attends the 2019 World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa at the King Hussein Convention Centre yesterday. – AFP

SUWEIMEH, Jordan: A top Omani government official yesterday said Arabs must take initiatives to make Israel overcome “fears for its future” in the region, drawing criticism from Jordan. The remarks by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the minister responsible for foreign affairs in Oman, came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum hosted by Jordan on the shores of the Dead Sea. “The West has offered Israel political, economic and military support and it now holds all the means of power… but despite that it fears for its future as a non-Arab country surrounded by 400 million Arabs,” he said.

“I believe that we Arabs must be able to look into this issue and try to ease those fears that Israel has through initiatives and real deals between us and Israel,” he told a panel discussing geopolitics. The panel’s moderator, journalist Hadley Gamble, interrupted him to ask if the best solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “recognizing Israel and its right to exist”. The minister said no. “Not recognizing, but we want them themselves to feel that there are no threats to their future.”

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, whose country is the only Arab nation along with Egypt to have a peace treaty with Israel, dismissed the remarks saying “the issue is that there is an occupation” of Arab land. “The Arab world has recognized Israel’s right to exist. The Palestinians themselves recognized the Israeli right to exist… that is not the issue,” Safadi told the panel. “The issue is that there is an occupation. Is this occupation going to end or not?

Israel, Safadi said, must “withdraw from Arab lands occupied since 1967 and allow” the creation of a Palestinian state. “This is the issue,” he said. “If they (Israel) say they are not comfortable, that is not my problem,” said Safadi. “The problem is not with Arabs giving assurances… the problem is with Israel doing what is right for peace,” he added. “Israel… is not doing the right thing. Actually it is doing more of the wrong things by suffocating Palestinians,” the Jordanian foreign minister said, referring to the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip. “Gaza, is probably as you heard many times, the world’s largest prison,” he added.

In recent months, Israel has been courting Gulf Arab states. In February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met one-on-one with Bin Alawi at an international conference in Warsaw, attended by officials from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. In October last year, Netanyahu held surprise talks with Oman’s Sultan Qaboos in Muscat – raising Palestinian fears of a normalization of ties.

Last year bin Alawi told a regional conference in Bahrain it might be “time for Israel to be treated the same (as states in the Middle East) and also bear the same obligations”. Bahrain endorsed the remarks which at the time were said to be aimed at moving the Israeli-Palestinian “narrative from intractability to a new focus of pragmatism”.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said he has told US President Donald Trump that Israel would not remove “even one person” from a settlement as part of a future peace plan. “I said there shouldn’t be the removal of even one settlement” from the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 13 television in an interview broadcast Friday. Washington is expected to unveil proposals for Israeli-Palestinian peace sometime after Tuesday’s Israeli election in which Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term.

The Israeli prime minister was asked if he was familiar with the details of the US plan, replying he knew “what should be in it”. Along with settlements, “our ongoing control of all the territory west of the Jordan” River was a further condition set by the Israeli premier for any US-led peace initiative. Netanyahu said he informed Trump not “even one person” would be evicted from a settlement, telling Channel 13 he doubted such a request would be made. If such a measure is tabled, Israel would pull out of Washington’s plan according to Netanyahu.

Settlements built on land occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War are deemed illegal by the international community and their ongoing construction is seen as a major barrier to peace. More than 400,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements, while a further 200,000 live in settlements in occupied east Jerusalem. While Netanyahu has a close relationship with the US president, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas cut off relations with Washington after Trump declared the disputed city of Jerusalem Israel’s capital in December 2017.

The Palestinians say the US government’s pro-Israel bias meant it could no longer lead peace negotiations between them and Israel, while US officials argue their plan will be fair. Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts have been at a standstill since 2014, when a drive for a deal by Barack Obama’s administration collapsed. Netanyahu said Friday his position on settlers had also been relayed to the former US president. – Agencies