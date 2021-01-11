Oil Minister holds talks with OAPEC official

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Oil Minister Dr Mohammad Al-Fares has held talks with Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Ali bin Sabt on current developments in the oil and gas sectors at the Arab and international levels.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Oil said in a joint statement, on Monday, that Dr Al-Fares, also Minister of Electricity and Water, discussed with the OAPEC secretary general most significant activities by the organization after the latest OAPEC meeting, held in December 2020, during which a scheme to overhaul the organization was approved.

The endorsed plan was designed to provide support for the OAPEC General Secretariat activities that are being planned and executed in tandem with current innovations in the gas and oil industries. Meanwhile, the minister hosted the UN Secretary General’s Envoy Dr Tareq Al-Sheikh, accompanying figures and a number of ambassadors to the State of Kuwait, as they discussed issues of common concern. – KUNA