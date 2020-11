KUWAIT: Head of the Kuwait Fire Force Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad discussed yesterday with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Dr Mustafa Redha preparations to establish a dedicated hospital for firefighters and their families.

Senior officials from both departments attended the meeting. The new fire force law, released earlier this year, stipulates providing full healthcare to firemen and their families, which include sending patients in paid treatment trips when necessary. – KUNA