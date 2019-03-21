KUWAIT: A senior official has praised His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for sponsoring the national award for women of extraordinary achievements. Representative of His Highness the Amir and chairperson of the higher committee for Kuwait distinctive woman award, Maryam Al-Aqeel, said His Highness’ patronization of the prize “affirms the sagacious leadership’s keenness and care for bolstering the woman pivotal role and empowering her in various local and international sectors.” Aqeel, also the Minister of State for Economic Affairs, said in a statement during a ceremony for distributing the award to winners of the prize that it “aims at building a platform of competition and positive integration.”

Maryam Al-Aqeel

Minister Aqeel added that the special award “puts the excellent (females) in the limelight so that they may form basis for an international network for outstanding women and stimulating young ones to prove themselves and attain their societies’ promotion.” The activity was held at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, one of Kuwait’s key cultural landmarks, situated at a seaside district in Kuwait City. The launch of the award complements Kuwait’s efforts and support for implementing the fifth objective of the United Nations sustainable development program, designed for attaining gender equality. Moreover, it encourages them to occupy leading posts, in line with New Kuwait Vision 2035 and the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

Dr Moudi Al-Humoud, the award deputy chairperson, declared names of the winners, from among 136 nominees representing 22 countries. Kyrgyzstan’s former president Roza Otunbayeva won the first award in the category of public service. She was the first woman in her country to occupy the top post and had a record of contributions to reforms in diverse fields. Sheikha Aisha Al-Sayabiah, the head of the public authority for artifacts in the Sultanate of Oman, bagged the second ward, followed by engineer Hasniyah Hashem who had served as chair of the Kuwaiti Equate Petrochemical Company between 2016 and 207.

Secretary General of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Maha Al-Barjas won the award in the section of civil society, followed by Director of Kuwait Center for Autism Dr Sameera Al-Saad. The third-degree award was earned by Dr Maali Al-Asousi, the director of Direct Aid Society’s Yemen Bureau.The award for the private sector was earned by Chair of Savco Nour Al-Qutami and Dalia Badran, a media and business woman. – KUNA