KUWAIT: Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel on Friday denied reports about planned employment of 1,200 Egyptians in the country. The minister said in a statement that the Public Authority for Manpower does not intervene in works of private companies and does not ask for employment of workers of certain nationalities. The labor market is open for the companies to choose the workers that match their needs and with respect of qualifications and payments, she added. Only the employer is eligible to specify the number of available jobs, in line with the number of the quota and nationalities allowed by the ministry of interior and the relevant regulations, minister Aqeel elaborated. – KUNA