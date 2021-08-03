By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: Construction at a mosque near Qutaiba Street in Nugra has been stalled for almost three months with little progress. When Kuwait Times went to investigate yesterday, some people were working on the project. However, there is no safety or perimeter fence at the construction site. A trench has been dug around the mosque to place a permanent fence, but there is no sign to warn passersby on the danger of the debris or construction material.

“My father used to pray in that mosque. He is complaining that the construction is long overdue. It’s been under renovation for the past three months and hasn’t been completed yet. My father nearly fell down the hole one day since there is no safety fence around it. People are still using the mosque even though it’s without electricity or water,” said Rasha, who lives nearby.

Another resident of the area said he hopes the mosque’s construction works will be over soon. “I used to pray in this mosque regularly because it’s the nearest to my residence. Hopefully they will fast-track the construction. Haram, we’ve had enough!” he exclaimed.