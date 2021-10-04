KUWAIT: The staff of the Nuclear Medicine Unit at Al-Adan Hospital celebrates the international Week of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, which is held in October every year. To gain more experience by presenting the latest research findings in this field to enable the development of methods for diagnosing diseases.

The most important achievements:

. More than 3,700 nuclear medical examinations conducted by the unit during the Corona pandemic 2020-2021

• Significant increase in the number of nuclear medicine examinations during the past five years

• The latest medical devices are working in the unit to serve patients

• Examination of more than 800 cases by accurate positron emission tomography

• A distinguished medical staff in the unit is polished with the latest medical expertise worldwide

. A maximum waiting list of 48 hours for all nuclear medicine examinations.

. The Nuclear Medicine Unit is in the process of completing paperless work in line with the State of Kuwait’s strategy calling for “digital health service”

The Nuclear Medicine Unit at Al-Adan Hospital has been undergoing tangible changes and continuous updating since joining the Ministry of Health in 2015. The unit currently accommodates 5 devices of the latest gamma-camera devices with tomography, coupled tomography, in addition to the positron emission tomography device for molecular imaging And a radiopharmacy with integrated equipment, in addition to a thyroid clinic, a thyroid activity measuring device, and a carbon 14 test device for examining stomach germs.

The unit includes a distinguished and specialized medical staff that works with high efficiency around the clock,” noting that “this staff is provided with the training and specialized courses required from time to time to refine it with the latest international medical expertise in the field of specialization.”