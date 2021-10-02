KUWAIT: Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kuwait Chung Byung-ha released the following message on the National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day of his country: “On the occasion of ‘the National Foundation Day and armed Forces Day of the Republic of Korea’, I extend my best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity to the State of Kuwait.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of his accession to the throne and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of his appointment as Crown Prince, wishing them everlasting health and success. I also convey my best wishes of good health and success to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and my sincere greetings to all the people of Kuwait.

“To begin with, I would like to express appreciation to the Kuwait government’s effective quarantine measures and expansive vaccination policy that have led to a dramatic decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 confirmed cases in Kuwait. Being convinced that we are now approaching the beginning of the end of the pandemic, I am very pleased to see that our two countries have maintained relentless cooperation even during the pandemic.

“There are many reasons as to how this is possible. First, our two countries have continued to build up a comprehensive partnership. Ever since the establishment of our diplomatic ties more than four decades ago, we have developed our relations based on a profound friendship and steadfast mutual trust in diverse fields and various ways.

“Second, we have always been working together to benefit each other. It has remained the epitome of the spirit of mutual benefit. Korea is the second largest importer of Kuwait’s crude oil, while Kuwait is Korea’s second largest oil supplier. The accumulated amount of tender awarded to Korean companies here is reaching up to a remarkable $49 billion. Korea is the 10th largest investor in Kuwait at the moment.

Furthermore, Korea has supplied more than 1.4 million test kits so far to help Kuwait fight against the pandemic. Third, we focus on the future. Korea has been seeking to expand the areas of our cooperation with Kuwait to new sectors such as health care, renewable energy, IT, smart city, smart farm, aviation and education etc.

“Now is the time to move forward into a new era of partnership. The State of Kuwait has laid out ‘New Kuwait Vision 2035’ with its pillars such as sustainable diversified economy, living environment and creative human capital. Also, the Republic of Korea has announced ‘Korean New Deal 2.0’, which is the national development strategy for surmounting the pandemic and climate change. Our two visions, pursuing similar objectives, will create a synergy effect if we share our experiences and strategy. I assure you that Korea will continue to be a faithful partner in Kuwait’s great journey toward realizing the Vision 2035.

“Last but not least, the members of the Korean community have always worked together with Kuwaiti friends through thick and thin. I am absolutely sure that they will continue to make significant contributions to the co-prosperity of our two nations. Therefore, I wish to reiterate on this occasion that everlasting friendship and solidarity among our peoples will further grow. Once again, I wish for peace, prosperity and progress of the State of Kuwait and its great people.”