KUWAIT: With social distancing and other public restrictions forcing people to stay indoors, LuLu Exchange-one of Kuwait’s leading remittances company, is finding an increase in takers for its easy-to-use mobile app, LuLu Money. The app enjoys a rating of 4.3 on the Playstore and has witnessed a boom in transactions in recent days, owing largely to its single-window PIN access, which makes it easy for even non tech-savvy customers to use it.

This simplified yet secure approach has seen registrations increase multi-fold, as expats from India, Philippines and APAC region, as well as from Egypt and other neighboring GCC countries, turn to the digital solution to remit money home. “Customer convenience and security has been at the heart of our technological innovations.

Our app is mobile in every sense of the world. It is light to use, secure and enables transactions smoothly and effectively without confusing users who aren’t very tech savvy. During this period of social distancing, we encourage our existing customers to avail the benefits of our user-friendly app and transact via it from the safety of their homes”, said Adeeb Ahamed, LuLu Financial Group.

Once on the app, customers can avail exciting offers, track best exchange rates in real-time and send money instantly. The app also comes with a hybrid function for customers who want the branch experience yet want to avoid rush hours, with the option to block real-time rates for up to 4 hours and then make the payment at the branch within this stipulated timeframe. As of going to the press, 20 branches of the company are open; adhering to the safety precautions issued by the government. The operational status of these branches is being updated regularly, in line with the directives of the government.

The company has assigned dedicated customer care numbers and a robust back-end team to ensure a seamless user experience. The LuLu Money app which is available on both Android & iOS, has over 350,000 downloads worldwide, and counts Kuwait as one of its key user bases. In the last two weeks alone, the app has registered a 40% Month-on-Month growth, in Kuwait. Overall, the app has registered an annual growth of 106% in the country.