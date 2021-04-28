KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Environmental Voluntary Foundation affirmed the importance of preserving the demilitarized zone in the northern border with Iraq, as it has a unique diversity of various wild animals and plants. Head of birds’ club at the foundation Khaled Al-Ghanem said on Tuesday that preserving natural resources, biodiversity and local environmental heritage, and coordination between environmental volunteering bodies and the Ministry of Interior contribute to protecting the country’s natural resources for future generations.

The firm protection of this zone led to the reviving of its natural environments, which made them a haven for many animals and birds, he said. Increasing environmental pressures on marine locations and the desert, through overfishing and overgrazing, have led to the deterioration and decline of ecosystems in the region, he stressed.

The foundation’s birds entered the zone this winter, and a survey was conducted on general diversity of biology and birds, he said, pointing to 25 species of birds at Al-Salmi sector, he added. Abdulmohsen Al-Sarei, a member of the club, said that some other birds, mammals, reptiles and insects were recorded, in addition to a number of plants. – KUNA