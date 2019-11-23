KUWAIT: For his humanitarian work and commitment to needy people around the world, HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah deserves a Nobel Peace Prize next year, according to Mishale Al-Hajj, President of the High Committee for Public Relations of the Catholic Church in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.



Speaking to Kuwait Times on the sidelines of an awards ceremony on Friday during which he officially received a certificate from a Guinness World Records official for the ‘Longest Sentence Using Artificial Flowers,’ Hajj said they are now strongly lobbying for the prize to be given to HH the Amir next year. “On behalf of our Bishop Camillo Ballin, the Catholic Church of Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia is strongly lobbying for the award. We want this award to be given to HH the Amir of Kuwait in 2020,” he said.



Hajj said the record dedicated to HH the Amir is a small token of what he has done for many people around the world. “In the sentence, we spelt out the words ‘Amir of Kuwait Prince of Humanity,’ which is now recognized as the ‘Longest Sentence Using Artificial Flowers.’ We used 6,200 flowers and our intention is to send our huge thanks to HH the Amir for his humanitarian work. He deserves this recognition, we are strongly lobbying for the Nobel Prize next year for HH the Amir of Kuwait,” he added. The ceremony was attended by Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Abdullah Abulhassan, on behalf of HH the Amir, and witnessed by several officials including the Ambassador of Lebanon to Kuwait John Makaron.

By Ben Garcia