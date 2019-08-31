KUWAIT: The Education Ministry’s new headquarters building.

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education will not sign contracts with expatriate teachers and will cover shortages by hiring Kuwaiti graduates, children of Kuwaiti women and bedoons who have valid security IDs, official sources said. This decision was made in an attempt to prevent a problem that happened last year when the ministry hired teachers living in Kuwait, but later discovered violations in work permits given to them before coming to Kuwait.

The education ministry had then to terminate expat teachers’ contracts at the instructions of the Civil Service Commission and Public Authority for Manpower, the sources said. “One of the terminated contracts belonged to a teacher whose work permit said that he was brought in by a restaurant to work as a chef,” the sources explained.

In other news, MP Hamdan Al-Azmi warned Public Works Minister Jenan Boushehri from “an environmental catastrophe” in Sabah Al-Ahmad City due to her ministry’s alleged inaction. “Sabah Al-Ahmad City is suffering from an environmental catastrophe due to negligence and inaction of your ministry,” he said. “The city’s sewer drainage station has a maximum capacity of 9,000 cubic meters, while the city produces 24,000 cubic meters.” He said a new station must be installed to deal with crisis immediately.

By A Saleh