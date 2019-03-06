KUWAIT: The Traffic Department’s Assistant Director General for Traffic Regulations Col Yousuf Al-Khaddah issued a decision banning the issuance of driving licenses to muezzins and nurses. A source said the ban on these two groups is due to the fact that the majority of muezzins stay in the mosques where they work. As for nurses, they are supposed to travel in health ministry buses. — Al-Anbaa
No driving licenses for nurses, muezzins
