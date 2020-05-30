I will not be saying the truth if I said I am not happy that the full curfew is no more; equally, I will not be truthful if I say that I am not worried! Being locked in the same place for over 20 consecutive days is not something easy at all, and any chance for a person to just step out in the open will be taken in a flash.

My fear is that there will be many waves of people rushing out to shops, markets or just being out, but will organizers be able to control the crowds at the gates, much less inside? I am afraid to say that it will be a very difficult process because of the sheer numbers. This could be the only time that requires us to police ourselves and act in a way that helps and protects us against the coronavirus and other diseases.

Pandemics are not new to this world as many took place throughout the course of history. One of these epidemics took place in the suburbs of Jerusalem. A town called Emwas was hit with a plague epidemic around 640 AD. People living there stayed in, while at that time Caliph Omar was about to enter Jerusalem, but was told not to do so because the rule was those in do not come out and those out do not go in. This process contained the disease and kept it to that area only.

I mentioned the story to give an example, and say if there is no curfew by authorities, it should be our discipline to remain at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, and once we are out, we should return home as soon as we finish our work.

I will never get tired or bored of reminding myself and others of taking precautions such as wearing a mask correctly (covering the nose and mouth), wearing gloves and washing your hands frequently, because they are the main carriers of the virus from one person to another.

Yes the curfew is lifted, yet the danger remains and caution is required. So, please be highly aware and do not let the joy of lifting of the curfew make you forget the danger of the virus, because the risk remains. The virus is there – it is not eradicated and there is no treatment or vaccine against it yet.

Be careful during the first day of lifting of the curfew, because it will be the time when yearning people will go out and cause crowding, and contacts may occur in various places. One more thing – please eat at home at this time, because some restaurants may have stocks that are old and unfit for consumption, and may get mixed with fresh supplies.

Final word: “A pandemic is like a fire and you are its fuel. Stay apart, so the fire will not find what keeps it alight and will die out.” — Amr ibn Al-Aas