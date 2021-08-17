KUWAIT: Pediatrician consultant at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital Dr Danah Al-Haqan announced doctors have discharged the last child who was staying in the hospital after being infected with COVID-19, nothing that the child is in good condition. “The pediatric wards were receiving cases daily at the start of the pandemic, but now the last child was discharged,” Dr Haqan said in a statements published by Al-Anbaa Arabic daily.

She called upon the public to follow health protocols and be vaccinated to lower their chance of needing hospitalization in case they contract the virus, noting that an awareness campaign has been launched for people to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Al-Qabas Arabic daily reported yesterday that around 110,000 children between 12 and 15 years of age have registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccines in Kuwait among an estimate total of 280,000 children eligible to receive the vaccine in Kuwait.

In the meantime, around 90,000 of those registered have so far been vaccinated. Sources quoted in the report noted that the ministry is giving priority to children with hopes of finishing their vaccination before the start of the school year in October 3.