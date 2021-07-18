KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health urged people in Kuwait yesterday to make sure that they arrive to take their COVID-19 vaccine only after they receive a text message detailing the time and place of their vaccination. The ministry statement came in response to rumors which circulated on social media yesterday and claimed that people could get vaccinated without a prior appointment at certain vaccination centers yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kuwait began yesterday offering vaccines to children aged 12-15 ahead of the start of the school year in September. In the meantime, the ministry announced that COVID-19 vaccination centers will remain open during the Eid Al-Adha holiday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Furthermore, it noted that around 160,000 residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 in field vaccination campaigns launched around Kuwait recently.

Kuwait had reported 1,226 new cases and 18 deaths on Saturday, which put total infections and deaths at 384,573 and 2,211 respectively. Total active cases reached 16,855 as of Saturday, while 330 patients were receiving treatment in intensive care units, ministry spokesperson Dr Abdallah Al-Sanad said. Total recoveries stood at 365,507 as of Saturday when 1,515 new recoveries were announced.