No coronavirus cases registered in Kuwait: Health Minister

Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah affirmed that Kuwait is free from the new strain of coronavirus. In statements to the press on Monday, the minister pointed out that no single case of infection has been detected or reported across the country so far. He advised people to seek credible information in this regard from the ministry’s official sources. Sheikh Basel has stated that the ministry, upon instructions from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and in coordination with the World Health Organization, had put into effect the international plan of action to prevent and control the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that as a precautionary measure, relevant bodies in the state have recently refused to allow some people to enter the country. This measure is applied worldwide to control and prevent the spread of such kind of diseases, he pointed out. In time of epidemic, countries reduce reception of people coming from infected areas to its minimum limit, only allowing those with official capacity and after conducting necessary examinations to avoid the transmission of the disease, he argued.

On Thursday, Sanad affirmed that the Ministry of Health, in coordination with other state bodies, has taken all preventive and precautionary measures to confront the virus. He assured that all sectors of the ministry are ready to deal with any relevant emergency. Sanad clarified that the entire health sector has been equipped with all necessary equipment and devices to confront and stop the spread of the deadly virus. The ministry has also issued instructions to doctors and health practitioners about how to deal with suspected infected cases, he said. He added that the ministry is also coordinating with relevant international and regional organizations in this regard. – KUNA