KUWAIT: Finance Minister Barrak Al-Sheetan is seen during his grilling at the National Assembly on Tuesday. – AFP

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Ten lawmakers on Tuesday filed a no-confidence motion against Finance Minister Barrak Al-Sheetan for allegedly proposing to raise charges on public services as part of a government austerity program in the face of low oil prices. MP Riyadh Al-Adasani grilled the minister for the second time in a few weeks over almost the same issues, but this time accused the minister of attempting to overburden citizens with additional charges.

The minister denied the charges and insisted these were merely draft proposals initiated by the entire government that would not be implemented in full or part without the prior approval of the National Assembly. But MPs Rakan Al-Nasef, Omar Al-Tabtabaei, Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Ahmad Al-Fadhl, Safa Al-Hashem and Khalil Al-Saleh, in addition to Khaled Al-Shatti, Salah Khorshed, Saleh Ashour and Adasani himself filed the no-confidence motion against the minister.

Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said voting on the motion will take place on Aug 12. Those vying to oust the minister need at 25 MPs to vote the minister out of office. A second grilling against Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh by MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri was postponed for two weeks at the request of the minister, who insisted it will be held in public.