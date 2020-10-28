By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The government said yesterday that there has been no change in quarantine procedures for passengers arriving to the country, denying rumors that the two-week home quarantine has been reduced. Meanwhile, a special committee headed by Health Minister Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah yesterday briefed the Cabinet during an extraordinary meeting on the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country and urged people to comply with health measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A statement issued after the meeting said the committee also briefed the Cabinet on a potential vaccination campaign against the disease when vaccines become available. It said the sections that will be initially targeted for vaccination are elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, in addition to healthcare providers, frontline workers and providers of basic services. The committee told the Cabinet that the planned campaign will continue for a year.

The Cabinet urged citizens and expatriates to comply with health measures, including wearing facemasks, observing social distancing, sanitizing hands and leaving home only when necessary. It also urged the public to pay special attention to elderly people, especially those suffering from chronic diseases.

The Cabinet statement also called on the need to continue the process of returning to normal life, stressing that only 50 percent of office staff should attend in both the private and public sectors. The committee also briefed the Cabinet on the situation of the disease in Kuwait and the number of new cases recorded in October, along with the treatment of patients in intensive care units.