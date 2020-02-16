By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: No regulation or ministry decree has been issued banning expats aged over 60 from renewing their article 18 residency visas, head of public relations and the official spokesperson of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Aseel Al-Mezyad told Kuwait Times yesterday.

Some local dailies published reports yesterday that the expats aged 60 and older will not be able to renew their work visas in the public sector. The articles mentioned that PAM has started preparations to apply this ban on renewals or transfers, and that a ministry decree will be issued soon on this matter.

The articles also mentioned this ban will only be applied to marginal laborers and won’t include professionals like doctors, consultants, media persons, engineers and managers in various fields.

“No official decision has been issued by PAM in this regard. All visa transfers and renewals are being processed as usual. We can’t predict what will happen in the future, but there are no changes in the offing,” Mezyad pointed out.