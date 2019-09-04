KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry sent nine new cases of human trafficking to the public prosecution recently as investigations led to pressing charges against individuals and companies who were sent to the judiciary. Informed sources said the cases concern laborers who were brought to Kuwait with paid visas issued for fake companies and individuals who trade illegally in work permits. Meanwhile, the sources said that investigations revealed that the price of the ‘fake residence visa’ reached up to KD 2,000 for some nationalities, while visas are sold to some Arab and Asian nationals for around KD 1,500. The sources also mentioned an effective role played by human rights’ activists in Kuwait which led to discovering those involved in said cases. – Al-Qabas