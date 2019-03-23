KUWAIT: Firemen battled a huge blaze that gutted a number of warehouses in Sulaibiya farming area yesterday. Firefighters from nine different fire stations helped extinguish the flames which spread over an area of 4,000 sq m, as the warehouses contained coal, clothes, liquid petroleum material and wood, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement. No injuries were reported in the incident, while the warehouses were in violation of all prevention conditions, KFSD said, noting that all the necessary measures towards such violations will be taken.

Separately, firefighters put out flames which erupted in the ninth floor of a Hawally apartment building yesterday. Firemen rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call on 1:15 pm, and they evacuated the building as soon as they arrived before battling the blaze. No injuries were reported, and an investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the fire.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun