Next generation of internet to move Kuwait into new era

Hassan Al-Bahrani

KUWAIT: In the midst of the accelerating pace of technological innovations and developments in humanity service, new types of technological services have emerged which allow individuals and institutions easy access to the service or goods, most notably the concept of the Internet of things (IoT).

IoT means the new generation of the Internet, which allows the understanding of devices connected to each other over the Internet. These devices include various artificial intelligence tools, other instruments sensors, and remote sensing via satellite. IoT technology allows people to control devices without having to be in a specific place to deal with a particular device.

This definition transcends the traditional concept of connecting people with computers and smartphones across a single global network and through the traditional Internet. In Kuwait, the IoT Society was established in 2018, it is a public organization that seeks to strengthen the role of governmental and private institutions in the field of Internet objects and to form partnerships to support creators, programmers, application owners and investors in this field.

Kuwait IoT Society spokesperson, Hassan Al-Bahrani said yesterday that the association seeks to keep pace with the vision of the country (New Kuwait 2035) through the use of modern technology. It also aims to keep up with this intelligent approach and adapt it in the life of society to move from the traditional era to its digital counterpart, he added.

Al-Bahrani noted that the association is working on the preparation of studies to identify projects that could be addressed by IoT technology to take advantage of cost reduction by saving time and effort. He pointed out that one of the benefits offered by IoT to humans is to provide electricity cost, reduce the voltage and time required for operation, alarm and locks, especially that this technology has entered the industrial and service sectors of government agencies such as education, health and technical services institutions.

He stressed that the association is preparing a project on measuring the brain waves, monitoring the performance of the devices implanted in the human body, measuring the level of oxygen, monitoring the heartbeat and measuring the level of sugar and blood pressure using the IoT technology. The spokesperson pointed out the importance of IoT technology in smart homes, as the Internet connects all the devices of this house with a mechanism for monitoring and alarm, which contributes to saving the time and energy of the electrical devices by running programmed orders.

IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. – KUNA