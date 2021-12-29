KUWAIT: State Minister for Municipality affairs and State Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Dr Rana Al-Fares, yesterday expressed appreciation for the confidence granted to her by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Fares affirmed in statement yesterday following a swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed Cabinet, that she is keen on translating political leadership’s instructions of digitalizing government services and working towards reformation and development. She has added that this is a patriotic responsibility and she intends on continuing development plans and furthering aspirations towards more prosperity especially in fields of architecture and government services.

She has also stated that she will be working hand in hand with executive and legislative bodies to achieve such aspirations. Minister Fares extended her gratitude towards those working in the Ministry of Public Works and Public Authority for Roads and Transportation for their hard work throughout the two years she served as minister there, commending their efforts in facing challenges and overcoming hard circumstances. —KUNA