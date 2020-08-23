KUWAIT: The Amiri Diwan recently announced that construction on the new Palace of Justice is progressing according to plans, having reached 34 percent completion in record time. The project, which broke ground during the first quarter of 2019, is a collaboration between the Amiri Diwan and Kuwait-based architecture and engineering firm, Pace.

Set to be the largest judicial building in the Middle East, the new Palace of Justice covers an area of 33,384.50 sq m and is located in the heart of Kuwait City, overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The landmark building will have more than 141 courtrooms and around 131,000.00 sq m of office space spread over 26 floors.