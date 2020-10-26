KUAWIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Justice Minister Fahad Al-Afasi, Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Cassation Court Ahmad Al-Ajeel, and SJC officials. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUAWIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace yesterday Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Cassation Court Ahmad Musaad Al-Ajeel, and several other SJC officials, who took oath on the occasion of assuming their new posts.

His Highness the Amir expressed full trust in the new senior judiciary officials, wishing them further success in solidifying the Kuwaiti judiciary’s march towards continued justice and integrity. Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr Fahad Al-Afasi attended the meeting.

Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Cassation Court Ahmad Al-Ajeel takes oath before His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received the SJC chief and members at Seif Palace. His Highness congratulated them and wished them further progress during their journey. Furthermore, His Highness expressed his trust in the Kuwaiti judiciary to achieve justice and integrity, and advised them to follow the law and enforce it on everyone, regardless of their position or status with no exceptions.

The top judiciary officials later met with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who congratulated them and wished them further success and progress. His Highness also praised the efforts of the Kuwaiti judiciary in establishing the principles of law and order and achieving justice.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Seif Palace, while His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, as well as Chairman and Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Sheikh Mubarak Duaij Ibrahim Al-Sabah. – KUNA